BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $141.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Wedbush’s price target indicates a potential upside of 75.50% from the company’s current price.

BMRN has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Sunday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.62 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioMarin Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.24.

NASDAQ:BMRN traded up $1.61 on Thursday, hitting $80.34. The stock had a trading volume of 23,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,107,389. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 5.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.63. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $71.35 and a 1-year high of $124.52.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.18. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 43.11% and a return on equity of 2.77%. Analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 8,513 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.29, for a total value of $657,969.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 312,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,141,686.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP George Eric Davis sold 4,673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.30, for a total transaction of $365,895.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,781 shares in the company, valued at $5,385,552.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 49,963 shares of company stock worth $3,907,461. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,621.6% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 637 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

