Bionic (BNC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.00

Bionic (CURRENCY:BNC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 29th. One Bionic coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bionic has traded up 15.7% against the dollar. Bionic has a market cap of $11,073.85 and $1.00 worth of Bionic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Bionic

BNC is a coin. Bionic’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 518,931,721 coins. The official message board for Bionic is medium.com/@bioniccoin . Bionic’s official Twitter account is @benjacoin . The official website for Bionic is bionic-coin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “EPHE Corp. is a for-profit corporation whose products include an e-commerce iOS application called benjamin: sixty-second deals, a proprietary online display advertising technology and format, and an online display advertising method for integration in social media feeds. Benja is a merchandise ad network. Across this platform, the company offers discounted merchandise from top-tier brands like Nike, Patagonia, and Under Armour. BenjaCoin is an Ethereum-based token that will serve as a revenue-generating mechanism for the Benja merchandise ad network. “

Bionic Coin Trading

