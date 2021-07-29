BioPassport Token (BIOT) Trading Up 1.6% This Week

BioPassport Token (CURRENCY:BIOT) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. One BioPassport Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0148 or 0.00000037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BioPassport Token has a market capitalization of $7.65 million and $79,674.00 worth of BioPassport Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BioPassport Token has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BioPassport Token Profile

BioPassport Token (BIOT) is a coin. BioPassport Token’s total supply is 8,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 516,482,722 coins. BioPassport Token’s official Twitter account is @Biopassport1

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Singapoure, BioPassport is committed to help make healthcare a personal component of our daily lives. This starts with a “health passport” platform that houses a patient's DPHR, or decentralized personal health record built around DID (decentralized identity) technology. “

BioPassport Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BioPassport Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BioPassport Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BioPassport Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

