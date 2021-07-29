BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI) and Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) Head-To-Head Survey

BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI) and Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get BioVie alerts:

This table compares BioVie and Trevi Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioVie N/A -1,626.70% -660.25% Trevi Therapeutics N/A -103.16% -67.72%

1.6% of BioVie shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.9% of Trevi Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 36.9% of Trevi Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BioVie and Trevi Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioVie N/A N/A N/A ($6.85) -2.26 Trevi Therapeutics N/A N/A -$32.76 million ($1.81) -1.09

BioVie is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Trevi Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for BioVie and Trevi Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioVie 0 0 1 0 3.00 Trevi Therapeutics 0 1 1 0 2.50

BioVie currently has a consensus price target of $50.00, suggesting a potential upside of 222.58%. Trevi Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 455.56%. Given Trevi Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Trevi Therapeutics is more favorable than BioVie.

Summary

Trevi Therapeutics beats BioVie on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

BioVie Company Profile

BioVie Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs therapies in the United States. It develops BIV201, which completed Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of ascites due to chronic liver cirrhosis. The company was formerly known as NanoAntibiotics, Inc. and changed its name to BioVie Inc. in July 2016. BioVie Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

Trevi Therapeutics Company Profile

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization Haduvio to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. It includes treatment of chronic pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis and chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease. The company was founded by Thomas R. Sciascia and Jennifer L. Good in March 2011 and is headquartered in New Haven, CT.

Receive News & Ratings for BioVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.