BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Shares Down 5.3%

Shares of BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) traded down 5.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $25.30 and last traded at $25.33. 11,448 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 481,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.74.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Truist reduced their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $150.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on BioXcel Therapeutics from $176.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.00.

Get BioXcel Therapeutics alerts:

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $636.00 million, a PE ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 1.08.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.19). Equities analysts anticipate that BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Vimal Mehta sold 473,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total transaction of $14,590,297.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 280.5% in the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 358,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,470,000 after buying an additional 264,237 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $660,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the period. 44.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI)

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of adrenergic receptor agonist dexmedetomidine for the treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immune activator for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers, and solid tumors.

Further Reading: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.