Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.76.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BIREF shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$4.75 to C$6.55 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$5.75 to C$6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Birchcliff Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$5.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BIREF opened at $3.88 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.38. Birchcliff Energy has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $4.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $146.57 million during the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a net margin of 2.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

