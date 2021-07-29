BitCoal (COAL) Market Cap Achieves $32,372.64

BitCoal (CURRENCY:COAL) traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 29th. BitCoal has a total market capitalization of $32,372.64 and approximately $91.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BitCoal has traded up 11.4% against the U.S. dollar. One BitCoal coin can currently be bought for about $0.0072 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $244.59 or 0.00608507 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 56.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002005 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 33.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000884 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000193 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0982 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitCoal Profile

BitCoal is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitCoal’s official website is bitcoal.io

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCoal PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm with the same privacy, fungibility, and ASIC resistance features as other cryptonote based coins. Bitcoal was made as a coin to stand as an economic kicker for day to day people without high demand skills in the market nowadays, nor the proper equipment to mine high-value coins like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and the like. “

BitCoal Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCoal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitCoal using one of the exchanges listed above.

