Bitcoin Classic (BXC) Price Tops $0.15 on Exchanges

Bitcoin Classic (CURRENCY:BXC) traded up 85.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 29th. Bitcoin Classic has a total market capitalization of $91,883.26 and approximately $99.00 worth of Bitcoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bitcoin Classic has traded 8.7% higher against the dollar. One Bitcoin Classic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000385 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitcoin Classic alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000748 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00018801 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003413 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0876 or 0.00000220 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 41.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000949 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001851 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Bitcoin Classic Coin Profile

Bitcoin Classic (CRYPTO:BXC) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2018. Bitcoin Classic’s total supply is 17,866,478 coins and its circulating supply is 600,147 coins. Bitcoin Classic’s official message board is t.me/bitcoinxcorg . Bitcoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @btcexhk and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Classic’s official website is bitcoinxc.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Classic is a cryptocurrency, blockchain platform with upgradeability, smart-contract platform. Bitcoin Classic aims to allow users to build websites based on smart-contracts. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Classic

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.