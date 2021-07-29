Bitcoin Confidential (BC) Trading Down 11.8% This Week

Bitcoin Confidential (CURRENCY:BC) traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 29th. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin Confidential has a total market capitalization of $894,384.38 and $40,734.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitcoin Confidential has traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00010107 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.87 or 0.00285576 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000939 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential Coin Profile

BC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Confidential is bitcoinconfidential.cc . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The official Bitcoin Confidential ticker is “BC” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BITC” is for CryptoCompare only.Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency focused on confidential transactions through the use of Ring Confidential signatures (RingCT). Since confidential transactions have been mandatory since block zero, it is impossible to link coins to historical transactions. As such, Bitcoin Confidential coins are fully fungible and always equivalent in terms of value. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Confidential

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Confidential directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Confidential should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Confidential using one of the exchanges listed above.

