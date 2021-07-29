Bitcoin Interest Price Reaches $0.0067 (BCI)

Bitcoin Interest (CURRENCY:BCI) traded 10.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 29th. Bitcoin Interest has a market cap of $123,166.06 and approximately $2.00 worth of Bitcoin Interest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Interest coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Interest has traded up 48.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.95 or 0.00270601 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.15 or 0.00116763 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00009109 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.14 or 0.00142054 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 32% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000010 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 90.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000315 BTC.

About Bitcoin Interest

Bitcoin Interest (CRYPTO:BCI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. Bitcoin Interest’s total supply is 18,326,892 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Interest is bitcoininterest.io . Bitcoin Interest’s official Twitter account is @btcinterest and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Interest is a bitcoin fork that occurred at the block height 505083 dated January 22nd. Its focus is towards decentralization of mining – it is based on an enhanced PoW Equihash algorithm in order to create a smooth ASIC resistant mining process. “

Bitcoin Interest Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Interest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Interest should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Interest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

