BitcoinPoS Price Hits $0.53 on Top Exchanges (BPS)

BitcoinPoS (CURRENCY:BPS) traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. During the last week, BitcoinPoS has traded 23.9% higher against the US dollar. One BitcoinPoS coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.53 or 0.00001312 BTC on exchanges. BitcoinPoS has a market cap of $2.41 million and approximately $2,399.00 worth of BitcoinPoS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001610 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000020 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded 75.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

BitcoinPoS Coin Profile

BitcoinPoS (BPS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. BitcoinPoS’s total supply is 4,788,337 coins and its circulating supply is 4,576,883 coins. BitcoinPoS’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_PoS_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BitcoinPoS is www.bitcoinpos.net. The official message board for BitcoinPoS is medium.com/@bitcoin_pos.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinPoS is a new peer-to-peer payment network that is powered by its users with no central authority or middlemen. BitcoinPoS is not a fork from Bitcoin Network! It's a scalable, fast, permissionless, decentralized cryptocurrency that requires no trusted third parties and no central bank. “

BitcoinPoS Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinPoS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinPoS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitcoinPoS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

