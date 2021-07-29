BitMart Token (BMX) Market Capitalization Achieves $33.30 Million

BitMart Token (CURRENCY:BMX) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 29th. BitMart Token has a total market cap of $33.30 million and $9.40 million worth of BitMart Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BitMart Token has traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BitMart Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000477 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002488 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.21 or 0.00047794 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002585 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00015075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.63 or 0.00782764 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005745 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000310 BTC.

About BitMart Token

BitMart Token is a coin. It was first traded on December 28th, 2017. BitMart Token’s total supply is 648,054,072 coins and its circulating supply is 173,717,944 coins. BitMart Token’s official website is www.bitmart.com . The Reddit community for BitMart Token is /r/BitMartExchange . BitMart Token’s official Twitter account is @BitMartExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BMX is an ERC20 based token issued by BitMart exchange. When users conduct trading on BitMart, they will get a discount on the trading fee if they have BMX, no matter what token they trade. “

