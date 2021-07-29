Bitradio Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $25.00 (BRO)

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 29th. Over the last seven days, Bitradio has traded up 21.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitradio coin can now be bought for about $0.0059 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitradio has a market cap of $60,563.16 and approximately $25.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003536 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00007119 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 23.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00007744 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.78 or 0.00234761 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio Profile

Bitradio is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 15,213,254 coins and its circulating supply is 10,213,249 coins. Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitradio is www.bitrad.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitradio is a PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to listen to their radio station via webstream. Users get BRO tokens for their activity in the platform. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Bitradio

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitradio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitradio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

