BitTube (TUBE) Trading Up 7.3% Over Last 7 Days

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 29th. BitTube has a market capitalization of $1.65 million and $2,418.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitTube coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, BitTube has traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $244.59 or 0.00608507 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 56.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002005 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 33.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000884 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0982 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTube Coin Profile

BitTube is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitTube’s total supply is 316,846,313 coins. The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin . The official website for BitTube is coin.bit.tube . BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTube is a decentralized media platform that allows users to monetize their content and freedom of speech. TUBE is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNote algorithm. “

BitTube Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTube should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitTube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

