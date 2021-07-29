Black Knight (BKI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. Black Knight has set its FY21 guidance at $2.16-2.24 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance at 2.160-2.240 EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 20.66%. The business had revenue of $349.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Black Knight to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Black Knight alerts:

Shares of BKI stock opened at $81.10 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.52. Black Knight has a 1-year low of $70.00 and a 1-year high of $97.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.88, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

In other news, President Joseph M. Nackashi sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total value of $1,023,165.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour acquired 13,900 shares of Black Knight stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $71.77 per share, for a total transaction of $997,603.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BKI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Black Knight in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Black Knight from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James started coverage on Black Knight in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Black Knight from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.20.

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy/Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of various workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Servicing Digital, a white-labeled mobile solution; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

Recommended Story: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.