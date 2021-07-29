BlackLine (BL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $98.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.07 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 19.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect BlackLine to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:BL opened at $114.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.54 and a beta of 0.90. BlackLine has a 1 year low of $71.20 and a 1 year high of $154.61. The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.03.

BL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on BlackLine in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised BlackLine from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on BlackLine from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on BlackLine from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.82.

In other news, insider Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.97, for a total value of $1,039,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 172,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,922,244.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total value of $53,924.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,919,144.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 114,897 shares of company stock valued at $12,315,274. Corporate insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

