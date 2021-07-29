BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 199,800 shares, a growth of 170.0% from the June 30th total of 74,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 212,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of NYSE:BTZ opened at $15.53 on Thursday. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.66 and a fifty-two week high of $15.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0839 per share. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This is an increase from BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $234,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 32,605 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $628,000. Bramshill Investments LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 696,947 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,231,000 after buying an additional 10,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 169,916 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after buying an additional 56,488 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide current income, current gains and capital appreciation through investing in credit-related securities, including, but not limited to, investment grade corporate bonds, high yield bonds, bank loans, preferred securities or convertible bonds or derivatives with economic characteristics similar to these credit-related securities.

