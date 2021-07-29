BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 199,800 shares, a growth of 170.0% from the June 30th total of 74,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 212,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Shares of NYSE:BTZ opened at $15.53 on Thursday. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.66 and a fifty-two week high of $15.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.37.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0839 per share. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This is an increase from BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.
BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide current income, current gains and capital appreciation through investing in credit-related securities, including, but not limited to, investment grade corporate bonds, high yield bonds, bank loans, preferred securities or convertible bonds or derivatives with economic characteristics similar to these credit-related securities.
