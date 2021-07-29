BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) Short Interest Up 96.1% in July

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, an increase of 96.1% from the June 30th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 286,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,274,000 after acquiring an additional 57,013 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 122.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 67,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 37,301 shares during the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,174,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,174,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:BME traded down $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $48.83. 954 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,232. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.33. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a twelve month low of $40.50 and a twelve month high of $50.94.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 31, 2005 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

