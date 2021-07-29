BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Position Trimmed by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,539 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,956 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $16,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 428.6% during the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 60.0% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BLK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,018.00 to $1,001.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $773.00 to $803.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $943.17.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total value of $27,421,004.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total value of $154,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,949 shares of company stock worth $29,423,259. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $860.71 on Thursday. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $531.39 and a twelve month high of $920.31. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $131.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $876.22.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 30.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 48.85%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

