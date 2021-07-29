Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance Market Capitalization Achieves $5.21 Million (BCUG)

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (CURRENCY:BCUG) traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 29th. One Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance coin can currently be purchased for about $4.15 or 0.00010329 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has traded up 228.5% against the U.S. dollar. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has a market capitalization of $5.21 million and approximately $2.23 million worth of Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (CRYPTO:BCUG) is a coin. It launched on March 15th, 2021. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s total supply is 1,404,642 coins and its circulating supply is 1,254,380 coins. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s official Twitter account is @BlockchainCutie

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockchain Cuties Universe is a multi-blockchain game that offers complex DeFi + NFT mechanics which deliver true “Play2Earn” concept and aligns incentives of game developers, players, traders and community veterans. Players earn $BCUG by trading Cuties and items on the market, burning resources and Magic Dust in crafting and unlocking achievements.Farmed token distribution happens weekly. “

Buying and Selling Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance

