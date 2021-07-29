Bloomsbury Publishing (LON:BMY) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Bloomsbury Publishing Plc (LON:BMY) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 403.78 ($5.28). Bloomsbury Publishing shares last traded at GBX 387 ($5.06), with a volume of 190,126 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 343.05. The company has a market capitalization of £315.83 million and a PE ratio of 23.17.

Get Bloomsbury Publishing alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 17.36 ($0.23) per share. This represents a yield of 5.62%. This is a boost from Bloomsbury Publishing’s previous dividend of $1.28. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Bloomsbury Publishing’s payout ratio is 0.08%.

Bloomsbury Publishing Plc publishes academic, educational, and general fiction and non-fiction books for consumers, children, teachers, students, researchers, and professionals worldwide. The company offers books and digital resources to international research community and higher education students; online law, accounting, and tax services for the United Kingdom and Eire professionals; and publishing services for corporations and institutions.

See Also: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomsbury Publishing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomsbury Publishing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.