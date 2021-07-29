Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket Trading 0.5% Lower Over Last Week (BLCT)

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket (CURRENCY:BLCT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 29th. Over the last seven days, Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has a market capitalization of $58.74 million and $25,731.00 worth of Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.55 or 0.00003884 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002513 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.91 or 0.00047512 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002549 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00015098 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002516 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $308.07 or 0.00774143 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005827 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

About Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket

According to CryptoCompare, “Bloomzed is a global financial network that connects people and business. Their analogy of choice is that of a “financial smartphone”, which should eventually become a “personal financial assistant” for each participant in the system. Just as a smartphone contains many different devices, Bloomzed aims at uniting several software solutions and services together related to payments, transfers, management of all types of electronic finance.In 2018, the platform introduced their first token, BZT, exchanged to Bloomzed Loyalty Club Tickets (BLCT) in August 2020, with both projects being based on the same smart-contract ERC20. BLCT serves as a “key” to its own MLM loyalty system within the Bloomzed platform. “

Buying and Selling Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket using one of the exchanges listed above.

