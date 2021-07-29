Bluefield Solar Income Fund (LON:BSIF) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $122.39

Shares of Bluefield Solar Income Fund Limited (LON:BSIF) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 122.39 ($1.60) and traded as low as GBX 117.91 ($1.54). Bluefield Solar Income Fund shares last traded at GBX 118.10 ($1.54), with a volume of 1,978,674 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 122.39. The company has a market cap of £482.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.08.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. Bluefield Solar Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is 2.07%.

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Ltd. is a close ended balanced mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Limited. The fund is managed by Bluefield Partners LLP. It invests the United Kingdom. The fund primarily invests in large-scale, long-life solar photovoltaic energy infrastructure assets with a focus on utility-scale assets and portfolios on greenfield, industrial and commercial sites through equity and/or debt instruments.

