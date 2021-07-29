Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP) Plans $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th.

Blueknight Energy Partners has decreased its dividend by 72.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of BKEP opened at $3.58 on Thursday. Blueknight Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $4.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.41 million, a P/E ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 2.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.73.

Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Blueknight Energy Partners had a net margin of 34.77% and a negative return on equity of 10.62%. The company had revenue of $27.08 million during the quarter.

About Blueknight Energy Partners

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. provides integrated terminalling services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and handling of liquid asphalt in the United States. As of March 4, 2021, it had 53 terminals located in 26 states. Blueknight Energy Partners G.P., LLC operates as a general partner of the company.

