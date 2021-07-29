Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP) Short Interest Down 48.4% in July

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,700 shares, a drop of 48.4% from the June 30th total of 144,700 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 162,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

NASDAQ:BKEP opened at $3.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $148.41 million, a PE ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 2.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.73. Blueknight Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $4.26.

Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $27.08 million during the quarter. Blueknight Energy Partners had a net margin of 34.77% and a negative return on equity of 10.62%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,685,000. DG Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 3,088,636 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,007,000 after purchasing an additional 641,199 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Blueknight Energy Partners by 185.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 759,760 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after buying an additional 493,363 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC purchased a new position in Blueknight Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $436,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Blueknight Energy Partners by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 505,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after buying an additional 124,000 shares during the period. 29.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. provides integrated terminalling services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and handling of liquid asphalt in the United States. As of March 4, 2021, it had 53 terminals located in 26 states. Blueknight Energy Partners G.P., LLC operates as a general partner of the company.

