Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP) Short Interest Down 48.4% in July

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,700 shares, a drop of 48.4% from the June 30th total of 144,700 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 162,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
NASDAQ:BKEP opened at $3.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $148.41 million, a PE ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 2.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.73. Blueknight Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $4.26.
Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $27.08 million during the quarter. Blueknight Energy Partners had a net margin of 34.77% and a negative return on equity of 10.62%.
Blueknight Energy Partners Company Profile
Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. provides integrated terminalling services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and handling of liquid asphalt in the United States. As of March 4, 2021, it had 53 terminals located in 26 states. Blueknight Energy Partners G.P., LLC operates as a general partner of the company.
