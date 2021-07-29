Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (BRG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.53. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT had a net margin of 25.41% and a return on equity of 81.26%. On average, analysts expect Bluerock Residential Growth REIT to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BRG opened at $12.27 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.19. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has a fifty-two week low of $6.83 and a fifty-two week high of $12.83. The stock has a market cap of $362.62 million, a PE ratio of -53.35, a PEG ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.24, a current ratio of 233.60 and a quick ratio of 233.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a $0.1625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s payout ratio is presently 90.28%.

BRG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

In other news, CFO Christopher J. Vohs purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.50 per share, with a total value of $56,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CIO Ryan S. Macdonald sold 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $123,970.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $25,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.55% of the company’s stock.

About Bluerock Residential Growth REIT

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

