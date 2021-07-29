BMO Capital Markets Lowers Real Matters (OTCMKTS:RLLMF) Price Target to C$15.00

Real Matters (OTCMKTS:RLLMF) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$22.00 to C$17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Real Matters from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Real Matters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Real Matters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Real Matters in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.80.

RLLMF traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.60. 2,186 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,850. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.65. Real Matters has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $24.51.

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

