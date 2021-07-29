BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of BNP Paribas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Erste Group upgraded shares of BNP Paribas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of BNP Paribas to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BNP Paribas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of BNP Paribas to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

Get BNP Paribas alerts:

BNPQY opened at $30.36 on Thursday. BNP Paribas has a twelve month low of $16.78 and a twelve month high of $35.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $75.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.20.

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.27. BNP Paribas had a net margin of 16.64% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $14.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.34 billion. Analysts forecast that BNP Paribas will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

BNP Paribas Company Profile

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for BNP Paribas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNP Paribas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.