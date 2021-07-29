BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) Plans $0.02 Monthly Dividend

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of 0.022 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th.

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund stock opened at $3.48 on Thursday. BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund has a 12-month low of $2.67 and a 12-month high of $3.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.34.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) by 15.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 182,284 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,778 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.25% of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income. The firm invests its assets in income securities of U.S. issuers rated below investment grade quality or unrated income securities that The Dreyfus Corp., serving as the fund’s investment manager and administrator.

