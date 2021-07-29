Boenning Scattergood Reiterates Neutral Rating for NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB)

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by research analysts at Boenning Scattergood in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for NBT Bancorp’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NBTB. Piper Sandler upgraded NBT Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NBT Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Get NBT Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NBTB traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.94. 668 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,258. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. NBT Bancorp has a 52 week low of $26.10 and a 52 week high of $42.79.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.16. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 27.26%. On average, analysts forecast that NBT Bancorp will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Matthew K. Durkee sold 7,597 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $307,678.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $928,057.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBTB. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,752,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,428,583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $256,501,000 after acquiring an additional 188,139 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 613.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 203,497 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,532,000 after buying an additional 174,955 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 319.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 199,699 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,968,000 after buying an additional 152,115 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 87.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 266,078 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,617,000 after buying an additional 124,478 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

NBT Bancorp Company Profile

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for NBT Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NBT Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.