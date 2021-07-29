BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Shares Purchased by Man Group plc

Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) by 74.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,317 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,374 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in BOK Financial were worth $2,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in shares of BOK Financial by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 2,668,576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $238,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,000 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of BOK Financial by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,586,993 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,423,000 after acquiring an additional 404,567 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of BOK Financial by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,496,657 shares of the bank’s stock worth $133,682,000 after acquiring an additional 45,877 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of BOK Financial by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,376,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,258,000 after acquiring an additional 58,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of BOK Financial by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 420,127 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,525,000 after acquiring an additional 24,459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Steven Bangert sold 5,000 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.06, for a total transaction of $405,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total value of $920,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,284 shares of company stock worth $1,708,918 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

BOKF opened at $83.49 on Thursday. BOK Financial Co. has a one year low of $48.41 and a one year high of $98.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.88. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.48.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.58. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 31.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Research analysts expect that BOK Financial Co. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. This is a boost from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is presently 33.60%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Hovde Group reduced their price objective on BOK Financial from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Stephens reduced their price objective on BOK Financial from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.38.

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customers risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

