Bonk (BONK) Price Tops $0.42 on Major Exchanges

Bonk (CURRENCY:BONK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 29th. During the last seven days, Bonk has traded down 31% against the dollar. One Bonk coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.42 or 0.00000682 BTC on popular exchanges. Bonk has a market capitalization of $1.25 million and $56,714.00 worth of Bonk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002532 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.76 or 0.00047480 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002542 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00015162 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002534 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $304.19 or 0.00769674 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005835 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Bonk Profile

BONK is a coin. It was first traded on July 8th, 2020. Bonk’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,000,000 coins. The official website for Bonk is bonktoken.com . Bonk’s official Twitter account is @BonkToken . The official message board for Bonk is medium.com/@bonktoken

According to CryptoCompare, “BONK is a utility token cryptocurrency that can be used to create the users' own NFT art collectibles. Creating NFT requires 1 BONK per NFT. BONK's wants users to have the best experience possible when they utilize the BONK platform. “

Buying and Selling Bonk

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bonk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bonk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bonk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

