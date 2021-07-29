BOOM Market Capitalization Reaches $4.71 Million (BOOM)

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 29th. During the last seven days, BOOM has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar. BOOM has a market capitalization of $4.71 million and $25,764.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOOM coin can now be bought for $0.0061 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BOOM Coin Profile

BOOM (BOOM) is a coin. BOOM’s total supply is 967,755,157 coins and its circulating supply is 778,724,424 coins. BOOM’s official website is www.boomtoken.io . BOOM’s official message board is medium.com/@theboomtoken . BOOM’s official Twitter account is @theboomtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Boom Token is a social experiment. Blockchain gives the opportunity to create this deflationary currency, and the deflation mechanism is fully based on smart contract. The basic rules are as below: There were originally 1,000,000,000 Boom in existence.Each on-chain Boom transaction completed, 1% of the transaction amount burned.There will never be newly minted Boom.”

BOOM Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOOM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOOM using one of the exchanges listed above.

