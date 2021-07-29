Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Sold by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,626 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $2,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 90.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 7,141.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 869 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. 88.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

NYSE BAH opened at $89.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.18. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $74.32 and a 12 month high of $100.26. The company has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.73.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 54.17%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.95%.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 42,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total value of $3,802,877.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.55, for a total transaction of $175,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

