Borders & Southern Petroleum (LON:BOR) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Borders & Southern Petroleum plc (LON:BOR)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 0.98 ($0.01). Borders & Southern Petroleum shares last traded at GBX 0.92 ($0.01), with a volume of 113,295 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 9.42, a current ratio of 10.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.45 million and a P/E ratio of -4.60.

About Borders & Southern Petroleum (LON:BOR)

Borders & Southern Petroleum plc operates as an independent oil and gas exploration company in the Falkland Islands. It is involved in the exploration and appraisal of hydrocarbons. The company holds a 100% interest in three production licenses covering an area of approximately 10,000 square kilometers located approximately 150 kilometers south-east of the Falkland Islands.

