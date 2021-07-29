BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Declares $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the auto parts company on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%.

BorgWarner has raised its dividend by 15.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

BorgWarner stock opened at $47.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.49. BorgWarner has a twelve month low of $34.30 and a twelve month high of $55.55.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Research analysts expect that BorgWarner will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BWA has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.07.

In other news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total value of $248,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 127,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,066,889.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Brady D. Ericson sold 13,415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.99, for a total transaction of $684,030.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,587,522.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 111,362 shares of company stock valued at $5,796,851. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

