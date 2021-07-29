BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Declares $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the auto parts company on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%.
BorgWarner has raised its dividend by 15.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
BorgWarner stock opened at $47.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.49. BorgWarner has a twelve month low of $34.30 and a twelve month high of $55.55.
BWA has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.07.
In other news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total value of $248,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 127,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,066,889.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Brady D. Ericson sold 13,415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.99, for a total transaction of $684,030.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,587,522.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 111,362 shares of company stock valued at $5,796,851. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.
BorgWarner Company Profile
BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.
