Bragg Gaming Group (OTCMKTS:BRGGD) Trading Up 1.6%

Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRGGD) was up 1.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.92 and last traded at $7.76. Approximately 24,429 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 58,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.64.

Bragg Gaming Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BRGGD)

Bragg Gaming Group Inc provides business-to-business online gaming solutions worldwide. It offers turnkey solution for retail, online, and mobile iGaming platform, as well as casino content aggregator, sportsbook, lottery, marketing, and operational services. Bragg Gaming Group Inc is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

