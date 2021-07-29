Brenton Taylor Sells 7,942 Shares of Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) Stock

Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) EVP Brenton Taylor sold 7,942 shares of Inogen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total transaction of $595,808.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

INGN stock traded up $2.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $79.44. 105,975 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,604. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.10. Inogen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.57 and a 1 year high of $77.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -360.27 and a beta of 0.93.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.24. Inogen had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.41%. The company had revenue of $86.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Inogen’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Inogen, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair upgraded shares of Inogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Inogen from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Inogen in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.67.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INGN. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Inogen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Inogen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Inogen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Inogen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Inogen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 91.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

