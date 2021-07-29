Brian W. Ellis Sells 12,000 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Stock

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total value of $3,492,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE DHR traded up $4.75 during trading on Thursday, reaching $297.63. 1,776,822 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,531,232. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $265.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.48 billion, a PE ratio of 39.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $192.51 and a fifty-two week high of $298.69.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 21.00%. The company had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.31%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DHR. Benchmark began coverage on Danaher in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Danaher from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Danaher from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.93.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Danaher during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 72.6% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the first quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.50% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

