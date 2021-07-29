Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 930,532 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,315 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 1.52% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $159,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BFAM. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,014,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,359,000 after buying an additional 602,247 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,203,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 909,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,977,000 after buying an additional 100,750 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 389,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,373,000 after buying an additional 83,619 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,148,000. 96.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 824 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.79, for a total transaction of $116,010.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,518,405.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 3,000 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.88, for a total transaction of $458,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,530 shares of company stock worth $982,905 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BFAM stock opened at $154.15 on Thursday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.86 and a 52 week high of $182.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.32. The stock has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 2,569.59 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 0.24% and a return on equity of 3.69%. The business had revenue of $390.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BFAM. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $150.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $158.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.50.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

