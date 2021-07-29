Brighthouse Financial (BHF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect Brighthouse Financial to post earnings of $3.03 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $2.33. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. Brighthouse Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Brighthouse Financial to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of BHF opened at $42.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.34. Brighthouse Financial has a one year low of $25.20 and a one year high of $49.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.
Brighthouse Financial Company Profile
Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.
