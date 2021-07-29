BrightView (BV) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

BrightView (NYSE:BV) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect BrightView to post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. BrightView has set its Q3 2021 guidance at – EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BrightView (NYSE:BV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. BrightView had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The firm had revenue of $651.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect BrightView to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:BV opened at $15.85 on Thursday. BrightView has a one year low of $10.93 and a one year high of $19.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -121.92 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.57.

Several research firms have issued reports on BV. Zacks Investment Research cut BrightView from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target (up from $16.00) on shares of BrightView in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

About BrightView

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

