Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Shares Bought by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228,335 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.50% of Brinker International worth $16,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $164,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,492 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. 96.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on EAT. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Brinker International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Brinker International from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Brinker International from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Brinker International from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Brinker International from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.57.

In related news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total transaction of $725,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,953,715.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Steve Provost sold 18,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total transaction of $1,070,434.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,290,634.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 38,921 shares of company stock valued at $2,320,554 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

EAT stock opened at $56.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,830.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.80. Brinker International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.90 and a 12 month high of $78.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.68.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $828.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.55 million. Brinker International had a net margin of 0.26% and a negative return on equity of 6.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

