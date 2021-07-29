British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Given a GBX 4,000 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) has been given a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 47.25% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BATS. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,100 ($40.50) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. British American Tobacco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,548.44 ($46.36).

British American Tobacco stock opened at GBX 2,716.50 ($35.49) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,783.02. The firm has a market cap of £62.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.84, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.88. British American Tobacco has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,422.50 ($31.65) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,961.50 ($38.69).

In other news, insider Jack Bowles sold 11,434 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,802 ($36.61), for a total transaction of £320,380.68 ($418,579.41). Insiders have bought 16 shares of company stock worth $43,973 over the last three months.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

