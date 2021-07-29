British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Given a GBX 4,000 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) has been given a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 47.25% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on BATS. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,100 ($40.50) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. British American Tobacco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,548.44 ($46.36).
British American Tobacco stock opened at GBX 2,716.50 ($35.49) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,783.02. The firm has a market cap of £62.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.84, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.88. British American Tobacco has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,422.50 ($31.65) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,961.50 ($38.69).
British American Tobacco Company Profile
British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.
