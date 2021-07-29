British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Given “Overweight” Rating at Barclays

British American Tobacco (LON:BATS)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.19% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on BATS. restated a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) price objective on British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,606 ($47.11) price objective on British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) price objective on British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,548.44 ($46.36).

BATS stock traded down GBX 11 ($0.14) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 2,723 ($35.58). 2,407,538 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,084,280. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,783.02. British American Tobacco has a 52-week low of GBX 2,422.50 ($31.65) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,961.50 ($38.69). The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.84. The firm has a market cap of £62.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76.

In other British American Tobacco news, insider Jack Bowles sold 11,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,802 ($36.61), for a total transaction of £320,380.68 ($418,579.41). Insiders have acquired 16 shares of company stock worth $43,973 in the last 90 days.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

