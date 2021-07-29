Brokerages Anticipate Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $63.23 Million

Analysts expect Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) to post sales of $63.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Cardlytics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $61.50 million to $64.89 million. Cardlytics reported sales of $28.22 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 124.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cardlytics will report full-year sales of $280.23 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $272.50 million to $284.58 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $381.18 million, with estimates ranging from $375.00 million to $388.15 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cardlytics.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $53.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.96 million. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 34.32% and a negative return on equity of 20.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Cardlytics in a report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Cardlytics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Cardlytics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cardlytics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.17.

NASDAQ:CDLX opened at $130.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 7.63 and a quick ratio of 7.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.93 and a beta of 2.61. Cardlytics has a one year low of $55.89 and a one year high of $161.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.60.

In other news, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.48, for a total value of $352,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 239,674 shares in the company, valued at $28,156,901.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lynne Marie Laube sold 9,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.03, for a total value of $923,677.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 315,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,212,299.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,069 shares of company stock worth $5,346,736 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Cardlytics in the first quarter valued at about $336,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,284,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,327,000 after purchasing an additional 72,847 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Cardlytics by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 178,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,959 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

