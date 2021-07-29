Brokerages Anticipate Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $429.80 Million

Analysts expect Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) to report sales of $429.80 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Clarivate’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $425.60 million and the highest is $434.00 million. Clarivate reported sales of $273.50 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clarivate will report full year sales of $1.81 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $1.83 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $1.97 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Clarivate.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $428.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.66 million. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a positive return on equity of 5.49%.

CLVT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Clarivate from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Clarivate from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Clarivate in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.20.

In related news, Director Richard Roedel acquired 19,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.07 per share, with a total value of $500,361.51. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,683.37. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Corp Onex sold 10,562,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total transaction of $266,395,884.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,276,827 shares of company stock valued at $284,958,454 in the last three months. Insiders own 21.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLVT opened at $24.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -185.77 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.12. Clarivate has a 1-year low of $20.82 and a 1-year high of $34.79.

Clarivate Company Profile

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

