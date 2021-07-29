Brokerages Anticipate DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) to Post $0.75 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) will report earnings of $0.75 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for DXC Technology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.76 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.73. DXC Technology reported earnings of $0.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 257.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that DXC Technology will report full year earnings of $3.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.81 to $4.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for DXC Technology.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DXC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on DXC Technology from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on DXC Technology from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised DXC Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. DXC Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.44.

Shares of NYSE:DXC opened at $39.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.11, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.09. DXC Technology has a 12 month low of $15.64 and a 12 month high of $41.75.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 2,517 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.73 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DXC. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 738,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,005,000 after buying an additional 60,542 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in DXC Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $1,219,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 714.6% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,387,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,638,000 after buying an additional 2,094,540 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in DXC Technology in the 1st quarter worth $5,242,000. Finally, Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV bought a new position in DXC Technology in the 4th quarter worth $11,052,000. 82.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

Further Reading: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DXC Technology (DXC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.