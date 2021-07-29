Brokerages Anticipate Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $503.29 Million

Analysts expect that Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) will announce $503.29 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Farfetch’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $482.90 million to $516.20 million. Farfetch posted sales of $364.68 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Farfetch will report full year sales of $2.27 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.16 billion to $2.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.76 billion to $3.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Farfetch.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $485.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.79 million. Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 1,281.44% and a negative net margin of 150.27%. Farfetch’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Farfetch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Farfetch from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Farfetch from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.75.

Farfetch stock opened at $49.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 3.31. Farfetch has a one year low of $22.41 and a one year high of $73.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.93.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Farfetch by 3.5% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,172,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,417,000 after acquiring an additional 477,362 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Farfetch by 69.6% during the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 13,681,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,384,000 after acquiring an additional 5,616,770 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Farfetch by 97.3% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,190,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,080,000 after acquiring an additional 2,559,599 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Farfetch during the first quarter worth about $251,804,000. Finally, Altimeter Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Farfetch by 15.9% during the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 4,379,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,196,000 after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

About Farfetch

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

