Brokerages Anticipate Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) to Announce $0.32 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Fulton Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.30. Fulton Financial reported earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fulton Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.53. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Fulton Financial.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 25.29% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $214.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Fulton Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

FULT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.17 price objective on shares of Fulton Financial in a research note on Monday.

Fulton Financial stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.56. 18,237 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 921,175. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.83. Fulton Financial has a fifty-two week low of $8.89 and a fifty-two week high of $18.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.85%.

In related news, EVP Meg R. Mueller sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total transaction of $198,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 2.6% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 54,959 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 18.7% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 33,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 17.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 563,323 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,593,000 after purchasing an additional 82,340 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 13.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,961 shares of the bank’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 25.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,312,882 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,358,000 after purchasing an additional 265,384 shares in the last quarter. 63.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

